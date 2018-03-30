Theories surrounding Nibiru alias Planet X have once again started hitting the Internet after several people spotted mysterious events in the skies. Now, a video shot by an aircraft passenger named Habide Garcia has emerged as the debating point among conspiracy theorists and Nibiru enthusiasts.

The video was purportedly shot on a flight from Monterey, California to Mexico City at 3 AM, and it shows an orange glow pulsating under the clouds quite often.

The mystery continues...

The video, uploaded on the YouTube channel of Secureteam10, went viral and attracted 345,000 views within 24 hours. The conspiracy theory channel also talked about the connection between the arrival of Nibiru and the growing number of crack formation on earth's surface in Africa and the United States.

For the first time, it even pondered the unexplained deaths of large flocks of birds in various parts of the world. Spectators started coining several theories explaining the weird phenomenon.

"Maybe we are about to witness a natural phenomenon on our planet. I truly believe we are in for big changes. Too many weird things going on all over the world. I guess we will see. Great video like always," posted a user named Pablo Casiano.

Another user Dragonlove 7980 stated that all these events were prophesized in Bible 2000 years ago. Some other theorists claim that arrival of Nibiru is making the earth's pole shift, and as a result, we may witness more natural catastrophes in the near future.

What is Nibiru apocalypse?

According to conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a lone giant planet lurking on the edge of our solar system. The concept of Nibiru apocalypse became very popular when self-proclaimed Christian numerologist David Meade predicted that the world will end on September 23, 2017.

As the day went uneventfully, Meade claimed that October 15, 2017, has marked the beginning of a seven-year tribulation period where the world will witness a series of natural disasters including earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions.

Conspiracy theorists believe that Nibiru is fast approaching the earth, and one day, it will collide with our planet causing massive destruction everywhere.