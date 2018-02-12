Real Madrid defender Marcelo feels his Brazil teammate Neymar will one day jump ship from Paris Saint-Germain to the record-holding European football champions.

"Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure. It would be great if he came to Real Madrid," Marcelo was quoted as saying by Esporte Interativo.

"In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club. And I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day."

The left-back was speaking ahead of the two clubs' UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash on Wednesday.

Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona last summer for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros. But speculation has been rife that the charismatic forward is unhappy at the club and is looking for a move.

Source: IANS