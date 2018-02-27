Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar Jr is set to miss the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Real Madrid with a right ankle sprain and a fractured metatarsal, the club has said.

PSG said that scans had confirmed the Brazilian had suffered "a right ankle sprain" and an "associated fracture of the fifth metatarsal" in a statement on Tuesday.

He was injured in Sunday's Ligue 1 victory against Marseille, and although the club have not said how long he will be out for, he is expected to miss the return leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at home to holders Real Madrid on March 6.

PSG trail the Spanish giants 3-1, Efe news reported.

Neymar joined the French side from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world record fee of $263 million, and has scored 29 goals in all competitions since the move.

The club also confirmed that his compatriot, defensive lynchpin Marquinhos, has a grade 1 left quadriceps injury. (IANS)