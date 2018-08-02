India will tour New Zealand early next year and will play a five-match ODI series and three T20 Internationals. The first ODI will start in Napier on January 23.

The opening ODI will be followed by two matches, both of which will be played in Mount Maunganui on January 26 and 28. Hamilton will be the next venue as it will hold an ODI on January 31 and the final match of the five-match series will be played in Wellington on February 3.

The three-match T20 series will follow the ODI series and the first match will be played in Wellington on February 6. The series then moves across to Auckland and Hamilton and matches will be played on February 8 and Hamilton on February 10.

Schedule of India's tour of New Zealand:

1st ODI: January 23, Napier; 2nd ODI: January 26, Mount Maunganui;

3rd ODI: January 28, Mount Maunganui; 4th ODI: January 31, Hamilton;

5th ODI: February 3, Wellington.

1st T20: February 6, Wellington; 2nd T20: February 8, Auckland; 3rd T20: February 10, Hamilton