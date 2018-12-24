When it comes to next James Bond, fans from around the world are hype to see who is going to replace Daniel Craig. There were earlier speculations that stars like Tom Hiddleston or Idris Elba will be the new face of British spy-thriller movie. As per some recent speculations, there are some who now wishes the next James Bond to be a transgender.

Following the several speculations that Daniel Craig is done playing the role of a British spy in James Bond movies, there were rumors that the studio is considering to cast a female to play James Bond or Jane Bond in future James Bond movies. At the same time, in the past, actresses like Kristen Stewart and Emilia Clarke has talked about a female-oriented James Bond movie.

However, movie producer Barbara Broccoli ruled out the possibilities of casting any female star to portray super spy. As per the producer, "Bond is male. He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male. And that's fine. We don't have to turn male characters into women. Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

But in the light of recent events when the world witnessed first transgender to ever participate in Miss Universe 2018, there are few who are suggesting a transgender portray the role of 007. As reported by NME, while speaking with The Sunday Times, The Affair and The Wire star Dominic West talked about a transgender to star in a James Bond movie.

Dominic West talked about Hannah Graf, who is the highest-ranking transgender soldier in the British Army. West explained that "She's a beautiful girl who could be Bond. That's actually a brilliant idea. They should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army."

Upon getting the feedback that West wants Graf to star in James Bond movie, the latter admitted she was flattered, adding: "I don't think I'm going to become an actress anytime soon, but there's no reason why there shouldn't be a transgender Bond. We've seen too many men in hero-type roles and women playing second fiddle."

As of now, Daniel Craig is the face of James Bond for at least one more movie which is scheduled to release somewhere in 2020. It will only time will tell who will be the next 007.