An article written by news agency Reuters on the Istanbul government firing a Saudi Consul was taken down on October 17.

The earlier article said that the Consul Mohammad al-Otaibi was relieved of his job when Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 2.

After it was found to be fake news, the news agency took down the article.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national but later a resident in the United States, is a reporter for the Washington Post. Khashoggi is said to have a deep understanding of the Saudi royal family and has never been afraid to be vocal of his criticisms against them.

Khashoggi revolted against the King and the Crown Prince, calling for democracy in the country.

In 2017, he left Saudi for the United States.

On October 2, Khashoggi was spotted entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after which he was not been seen anywhere.

Many believe that Khashoggi was killed inside the Consulate during an investigation and that he was tortured, killed and cut-up by a Saudi hit squad.

While other reports have said that a member of the squad had mysteriously died in a car crash in Riyadh.

While the United States is demanding answers from Saudi Arabia, the latter claims that they have no knowledge of what happened to the Washington Post journalist.