The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced on Friday that the 66 schools including four newly merged junior colleges (JCs) will be appointing new principals next year. As per the ministry, it is a part of MOE's annual reshuffle exercise.

The statement, released by the ministry, has revealed the names of those candidates who will be the head different institutions. The 59-year-old Manogaran Suppiah, who is currently the principal of Serangoon JC, will be joining Anderson Serangoon JC. The principal of Jurong JC, Hang Kim Hoo, 59, will lead Jurong Pioneer JC. Michael Nelson De Silva, 58, who is the principal of Innova JC, will lead Yishun Innova JC. The 49-year-old Pamela Yoong Nyok Ke, the principal of Tampines JC will join Tampines Meridian JC as the head of the institution.

As per the reports, Manogaran said that he is very glad to have an opportunity to lead a merged institution. He added that over the years the college has done very well, and it is the coming together of two very strong colleges with a long history. The current principal of Serangoon JC also said that he is very confident about the talented teachers who will help to provide all-around education for the students.

Before taking the charge of the Anderson Serangoon JC, he already has started to work on a few things such as school uniform, crest and the anthem.

Tay Lai Ling, the current principal of Anderson JC will be seconded to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board while Tan-Kek Lee the head of Pioneer JC, will be retiring. Other two principals from Meridian JC and Yishun JC, Lim Yan Hock and Edelweis Yzelman, will be heading towards MOE headquarters.

School of the Arts (Sota) said in a statement on Friday that Mary Seah, the current principal at Tanjong Katong Girls' Schoo will replace Lim Geok Cheng as the principal of the school from December 15 this year and Lim will be posted MOE as a senior quality assessor.

MOE further added that for those "10 newly appointed principals, this is an important career milestone, as they assume bigger responsibilities as leaders in education."

They added, there will be nine principals, who are going to retire this year. The 62-year-old Jasmail Singh Gill is one those principals and after 21-years of her professional career, she will be retiring. She guided Unity Primary School, Chongzheng Primary School and Yung An Primary School.

Gill said that she has a mixed feeling about her retirement, as she still enjoys her profession. She also added that even though she will have some time to spend with her family, but Gill clearly stated that she is going to miss her students and the staff.