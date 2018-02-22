New York is the dirtiest city, with more pests and litter than any place else in the US, according to a review of government data by the cleaning-services company Busy Bee.

The newly released report ranked 40 urban areas across the US based on pest and litter data from the American Housing Survey, air pollution data from the Environmental Protection Agency and population estimates from the US Census Bureau, Xinhua reported.

The Big Apple took the top spot in three of those categories with a score of 427.9 on Busy Bee's "dirtiness index." Los Angeles ranked second with a score of 317.8.

Some 904,000 homes in New York have litter on nearby streets or properties, and nearly 2.3 million homes have seen signs of mice, rats or cockroaches in the past year, according to the report. New York also ranks first for population density, with 28,000 people per square mile. (IANS)