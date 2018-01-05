The winter storm Grayson has hit the US, causing a winter hurricane that weather experts are calling 'bomb cyclone'. The extreme weather conditions led to the cancellation of more than 3,000 flights on Thursday, from airports in New York, Newark, New Jersey and Boston

Currently, the storm is making its way through the northeastern part of the country, with winds and gusts up to 60 mph and blasts of Arctic air.

The advent of the bomb cyclone has caused heavy snowfall throughout Thursday. Parts of New York recorded five to nine inches of snow, Philadelphia saw three to six inches and Washington was under one to two inches of white snow. Areas such as New England, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, is at the risk of getting eight to 12 inches of snow, whereas Portland, Maine can record 10 to 15 inches, according to the US National Weather Service.

Furthermore, Atlantic City is set to face snowfall encompassing up to 18 inches and beach towns in Delaware might record a foot deep snow layer.

Travel has become highly risky in the entire country and authorities have urged people to avoid it.

Check out these photos of the snowy situation in the US: