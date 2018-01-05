New York snow storm
New York snow storm

The winter storm Grayson has hit the US, causing a winter hurricane that weather experts are calling 'bomb cyclone'. The extreme weather conditions led to the cancellation of more than 3,000 flights on Thursday, from airports in New York, Newark, New Jersey and Boston

Currently, the storm is making its way through the northeastern part of the country, with winds and gusts up to 60 mph and blasts of Arctic air.

The advent of the bomb cyclone has caused heavy snowfall throughout Thursday. Parts of New York recorded five to nine inches of snow, Philadelphia saw three to six inches and Washington was under one to two inches of white snow. Areas such as New England, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, is at the risk of getting eight to 12 inches of snow, whereas Portland, Maine can record 10 to 15 inches, according to the US National Weather Service.

Furthermore, Atlantic City is set to face snowfall encompassing up to 18 inches and beach towns in Delaware might record a foot deep snow layer.

Travel has become highly risky in the entire country and authorities have urged people to avoid it.

Check out these photos of the snowy situation in the US:

New York snow storm
Every area is covered with heavy snows in New York City.
New York snow storm
Snowy road in New York
New York snow storm
Port Washington, UNITED STATES man uses a snowblower to clear snow from a street during a snowstorm in Port Washington, New York, U.S. January 4, 2018.
New York,
New York, UNITED STATES bulldog walks through the snow during a snowstorm in New York, U.S., January 4, 2018.
New York,
New York, UNITED STATES woman struggles against wind and snow in upper Manhattan during Storm Grayson in New York City, New York, U.S., January 4, 2018.
New York,
New York,
New York, UNITED STATES People struggle against wind and snow during a snowstorm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., January 4, 2018.
New York snow storm
Staff work on the John F. Kennedy International Airport apron during a snowstorm, in Queens, New York, U.S. in this still image taken from a January 4, 2018, social media video.
Worker outside snowy
New York snow storm
New York, UNITED STATES A worker clears the snow from a staircase during Storm Grayson in New York, U.S., January 4, 2018.
New York snow storm
New York, UNITED STATES People struggle against wind and snow in upper Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York City, New York, U.S., January 4, 2018.
New York snow storm
Long Beach, UNITED STATES car is seen covered in snow in Long Beach, New York, U.S. January 4, 2018.
New York
New York snow storm
New York, UNITED STATES Staff work on next to a parked plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport during a snowstorm, in Queens, New York, U.S. in this photo taken January 4, 2018, and obtained from social media.
New York snow storm
New York snow storm
