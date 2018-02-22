After witnessing the extreme cold weather attributed to "winter hurricane" or "Bomb Cyclone," New York City is in for a summer shock recording the highest temperature since 1930, with the spring still a month away.

In 1930, New York, then also a key centre for commercial, financial and cultural activities, had witnessed its highest temperature at 68-degree Fahrenheit. On Wednesday, Feb 21, almost 88 years after, the city has surpassed that record with a new record of 78 degrees Fahrenheit and surprised many.

According to CBS, even though many citizens have taken advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and went out of their house, a runner called Chris Bulla told something different. He mentioned that the weather is quite perfect to make the body muscles flexible and function faster.

Another resident of the city, Derrick Lewis, who is also a cyclist said that he wants to take advantage of this unnatural weather and "might sneak away from the desk a bit and work outside."

A street seller from 9th Avenue called Donald Graham hopes that this weather could bring good profit to him, as more people are out of their homes. One local resident said that the weather was so warm that soon after he bought an ice cream, it melted and dripped all over him.

There are people, who were waiting for this weather since a long time as they were vexed with the usual 20 to 30-degree Fahrenheit in the city. Many of them have hit the social media expressing their comfort in a warm and lively New York City, perhaps for the first time in their lifespan.

Not only the local residents but some tourists have joined the chorus. A Swedish tourist said he was surprised to see NYC so warm as he thought that this month of the year would be cold but perfect for a visit.

The city with more than eight million people is not going to remain warm for long as Thursday will mark the reversal of the temperature next one-week recording less than 40-degrees F., according to the weather forecast.

The overall average global temperature is vividly moving upwards, according to scientists from

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information. The average global temperature in January 2018 was 1.28 degrees F above the 20th-century average of 53.6 degrees and it was the fifth highest for the month of January in the NOAA record, which dates back to 1880.

This was the 42nd consecutive January, since 1977 and the 397th consecutive month since January 1985 with temperatures soaring above the 20th-century average, said NOAA's center. The last four years from 2015 to 2018 saw the five warmest Januarys on record. It remains to be seen whether February exceeds the record this year or not.