For the last couple of years, OnePlus has been collaborating with popular brands such as Lucas Film for Star Wars Edition, Marvel Comics for Avengers Edition and few others. Now, the company has announced a new partnership with automobile giant McLaren with a teaser clip.

In the short trailer, the company shows off achievements of the McLaren in the sports car industry and will showcase something new on December 12 in India. If previous release pattern is to be taken as any indication, we expect OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

In the final seconds, the company comes up with a new tagline 'Salute the Speed'; previously it was 'Unlock the Speed' highlighting the in-screen fingerprint sensor. Going by the new motto, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will definitely come with a special shell, probably with raven-hued carbon fibre along with Mars surface red-hued accents on camera modules and inside, the user-interface will have special themes, wallpapers, and also collectable key chains as part of the retail box to match McLaren's F1 cars.

It can also be noted that OnePlus will hold the event first on December 11 at McLaren Technology Centre in the UK.

OnePlus 6T McLaren tipped to debut in India on 12 December.OnePlus India/YouTube

Rest of the internal hardware of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is expected to be same as the original model.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is expected to flaunt a 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It also boasts Fast Charging (5V 4A) technology. In addition to the face unlock feature, it will also come with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Google's latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual primary camera 16MP (with Sony IMX519 sensor)+20MP (with Sony IMX376K sensor) and an equally impressive 16MP (Sony IMX371 sensor) front snapper with Studio light effects and more.

Key Specifications Of OnePlus 6T: