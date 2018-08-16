We have already reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making preparations to move into their new home at Windsor Castle. While the renovation works are going on at full pace, reports have emerged that Harry is apparently setting up a pair of nurseries at their new home. Remember, rumours are doing the rounds that Meghan is expecting twins. In addition, it has already been confirmed that the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland will be shifting to the UK soon and will be the new neighbour of the Sussex. Well, connecting all the dots, it looks like the Duke and the Duchess might have some good news to share soon.

A report on Hollywood Gossip stated that the royals couple's decor plan includes a pair of nurseries at the Adelaide Cottage. "Harry and Meghan both feel Adelaide Cottage is the perfect place for them to raise a family together. But given that they're rushing to make room for a baby, palace insiders are whispering that they could be expecting already!" the report stated.

At various occasions, both Harry and Meghan have expressed their wish to start a family soon. Indeed, the Duchess reportedly underwent few medical checkups before the royal wedding that led to rumours that the couple might be planning to have children this year itself.

Meanwhile, the never-ending ranting spree from Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha and father Thomas Markle seem to be continuing at full pace. In a series of tweet tagged directly to Kensington Palace, Samantha has come down heavily on Meghan for ignoring their sick father. She had earlier accused Meghan of not helping their father during financial distress. She also claimed that if anything happens to Markle Sr, Meghan would be the sole reason for it.

The tweets came after Thomas Markle revealed that he has slammed the phone down on Prince Harry after the royal scion confronted him for staging paparazzi photos before the wedding. Though Markle Sr accepted that Harry was right in his action, he slammed the royal for launching a tirade while he was recovering in the hospital following a heart attack. He also termed Harry's actions as 'rude' and 'upsetting.'