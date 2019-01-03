OxygenOS 9.0.3 released to OnePlus 6OnePlus official forum (screen-grab)
After releasing the Android Pie with OxygenOS 9 update to the former flagship phones—OnePlus 6, 5 (& 5T)—, now, the company has begun rolling out incremental software update OxygenOS 9.0.3 and 9.0.1 to respective devices.

For OnePlus 6, the new OxygenOS 9.0.3 brings Wi-Fi connectivity stability, improved low-light Nightscape feature, optimised image processing and more.

As far as the OnePlus 5 and the 5T are concerned, OxygenOS 9.0.1 brings optimised sRGB display mode, fixes 4G-VoLTE toggle missing issue, resolves random reboot during screencasting and more.

Here's How To Install New OxygenOS 9 Incremental Update On OnePlus 5, 5T And 6 Series:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

OxygenOS 9.0.3 For OnePlus 6- Changelog:

System

  • Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity
  • Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity
  • Updated Android security patch to 2018.12
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

  • Improved Nightscape performance
  • Improved slow-motion performance
  • Optimized image processing

Earphone

  • Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

Communication

  • Updated APNs for better connectivity

OxygenOS 9.0.1 For OnePlus 5, 5T-Changelog:

System

  • Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection
  • Optimized sRGB display mode
  • Optimized Reading mode
  • Fixed issue with 4G VoLTE toggle missing
  • Fixed random reboots when Screen Casting