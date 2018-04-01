A team of researchers at the University of California has developed an advanced machine capable of translating human thoughts to texts.

The sophisticated mind reading machine translates what humans are thinking and will display it instantly as text. So far, mind-reading machine to translate into voice was used by late physicist Stephen Hawking.

According to researchers who took part in the study, this machine has an accuracy rate of 90 percent, and it is expected to help numerous patients who suffer from conditions that don't allow them to speak.

How does the machine work?

The newly developed machine grasps and analyses a combination of vowels and consonants which people use while constructing sentences. The machine is capable of interpreting these sentences using neural signals and later translating it to texts. Using advanced artificial intelligence, the machine can also interpret words which it has never heard before.

David Moses, the lead author of the study told the Sun that the new device will act as a platform for developing a speech prosthetic device which can help thousands of patients all around the world.

"No published work has demonstrated real-time classiﬁcation of sentences from neural signals. Given the performance exhibited by [the machine] in this work and its capacity for expansion, we are conﬁdent in its ability to serve as a platform for the proposed speech prosthetic device," Moses told the Sun.

More details about this device are available in the Journal of Neural Engineering.

Are secret thoughts going to be exposed?

Even though the new machine is expected to offer a helping hand to patients who have lost their ability to speak, skeptics criticise that the device may cause serious problems if secret thoughts get exposed.

Uri Geller, renowned celebrity mindreader revealed that the device may expose embarrassing thoughts in human mind accidentally.

"I can imagine circumstances where it may reveal some hugely embarrassing thoughts. This will strike fear into some people because we all have hidden secrets," said Geller.