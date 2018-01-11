Radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation (RF-EMR) emitted by cell phones has been at the centre of a long-standing debate pertaining to its potential as a health risk. In relation to male fertility, many studies have made a clear point that men who carry a cellphone in their pants may harm their sperm and reduce their chances of having children. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, France-based underwear firm SPARTAN introduced a boxer brief that could help protect one's manhood from detrimental signals.

The new line of men's underwear can block 99 per cent of cellphone and Wi-Fi radiation, the same technology used in spacesuits according to the company. The SPARTAN Boxer is designed with pure silver fibres woven into the cotton fabric, which the company calls a Faraday Cage for men's private parts.

Also read: Leaving home? You need Kevin speaker to ward off burglars

A 2014 study conducted by a research team at the University of Exeter in the UK published on the journal Environment Internal has shed light on the negative effects of cell phones on male fertility.

"This study strongly suggests that being exposed to radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation from carrying mobiles in trouser pockets negatively affects sperm quality," notes Dr Fiona Matthews of Biosciences at the university. "This could be particularly important for men already on the borderline of infertility, and further research is required to determine the full clinical implications for the general population."

There are also cost-free techniques that health experts recommend to protect male fertility from potential damage brought by radiation. They include the use of a headset, texting instead of calling and staying away from the phone while at sleep.

The SPARTAN Boxer brief is available in black and blue in single or multipacks from US$34 per piece.