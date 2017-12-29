A new generation of third-party Kodi add-ons has been confirmed to arrive in the next couple of weeks. According to TVAddons, developers have been hard at work for six months to shape these add-ons, which are touted to change the Kodi community's streaming approach in the long run.

Despite the spat with Kodi and being embroiled in legal battles over the past few months, TVAddons has continued to provide unofficial add-ons for the media streaming software. In its recent announcement, it has revealed that a new batch of revolutionary add-ons for Kodi are on their way to boxes soon.

"We're almost ready to introduce a new generation of Kodi addons that will change the way people access streaming media forever," reads the emailed statement to IBTimes Singapore. "Expect the release of these addons in the coming weeks."

TVAddons has also addressed the piracy concerns that the platform has been entangled in for quite some time. Nevertheless, it promises to "return to a standard addon submission policy which will once again foster innovation while remaining 100% DMCA compliant".

As to which add-ons and what the community can expect from them, a Kodi representative refused to divulge even a tiny bit of information to avoid premature disclosure of the developers' ideas, which have been in the works for six months.

On Friday, December 29, the platform is celebrating its six years as a means for developers of open source add-ons to share their work. Hence, it extends its gratitude towards its patrons, as well as the XMBC Foundation, the company of developers behind Kodi.

"Thank you to all those who have supported us over the years, we hope to continue making you proud with massive improvements that are to come in the new year! We have outlasted everyone else and vow to continue to support the Kodi addon community. Last but not least, thank you to the official Kodi developers and the XBMC Foundation, without whom none of this would have ever happened."