For the first time in the history of Indian Republic Day celebrations, not one but 10 world leaders from ASEAN including Singapore PM, will descend on Delhi and grace the parade on January 26, 2018.

Besides Singapore Prime Minister LeeHsien Loong, Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Mayanmar, Thongiun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos, Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, Prayut Chan Ocha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Hassanlal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei will grace the occasion.

Here is a compilation of dress rehearsal pictures on Rajpath in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day Parade. (All pictures from PIB, India)