For the first time in the history of Indian Republic Day celebrations, not one but 10 world leaders from ASEAN including Singapore PM, will descend on Delhi and grace the parade on January 26, 2018.
Besides Singapore Prime Minister LeeHsien Loong, Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Mayanmar, Thongiun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos, Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, Prayut Chan Ocha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Hassanlal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei will grace the occasion.
Here is a compilation of dress rehearsal pictures on Rajpath in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day Parade. (All pictures from PIB, India)
A bird’s eye view of Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
Reuter
Bridge Layer Tank T-72 passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi) passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
Troop Level Radar (TLR) passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
Brahmos WPN System passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018
PIB
The tableau of Indian Air Force passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Indian Navy passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Gujarat passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Lakshadweep passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Maharashtra passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Uttarakhand passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Tripura passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Madhya Pradesh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB
The tableau of Karnataka passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018, in New Delhi on January 23, 2018.
PIB