Europe-based Blockchain Company has announced the launch of Healthureum, which combines an Ethereum – blockchain with medical administrative service. The company claims that its services would reduce inefficiencies in operations, resources, data, drug sourcing and technology.

Malcolm Wilkinson, Healthureum CTO, and data scientists stated, "By adopting a decentralized approach to data management, we eliminate human errors, third-party influence, the risk of tampering and manipulation. Thus we can achieve a more robust means for storing and sharing data securely."

Healthureum, like Bitcoin and Etherium, offers its own token "HHEM" for consumers, institutions, and businesses to pay for the services. It has been planned to be a key participant in dealings between parties like drug manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacists, medical representatives. The first token generation has been planned for February 10.

Meanwhile, the security of blockchain was again threatened by hackers who looted $400,000 from the digital wallet provider BlackWallet. The "Stellar" cryptocurrency was looted by an unidentified group which hijacked the server hosting BlackWallet and its digital currency.

The phishing attack was aimed at the BlackWallet co's hosting provider. Even though the company tried to warn its users about the attack through different forums, many users still continued to log in and lose money.

The hackers are believed to have transferred the digital currency to another virtual currency exchange, Bittrex, which might be again converted to other virtual currency.

Cryptocurrency robbery has become a common scenario with the increasing popularity of the market. Bitcoin hosts or exchanges are hacked apart from customers. Marko Kobal, the co-founder of Slovenian Cryptocurrency mining market NiceHash has resigned earlier this month as the company lost $60 million Bitcoin in a hack in December.

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit was shut down in December following two hackings in two months. The virtual currency exchange had said that it was shutting down to minimise customer loses.

(With inputs from IANS)