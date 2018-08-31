A newly launched online platform that includes a mobile app, allows people to report "online rumours." It also uses artificial intelligence to track down the false reports with the lack of authentic content.

The platform, called Piyao was launched on Wednesday, August 29, as instead of providing a censorship, Beijing decided to put efforts to keep an eye on the internet and social media used by many people to discussions about politics and other sensitive subjects.

The name of the platform means "refuting rumours" and it includes a mobile app and social media accounts with two social media giants Weibo and WeChat. Reuters reported that by using those channels, Piyao will broadcast original news, provided by the state-owned media, party-controlled local newspapers and several government agencies.

During a promotional video of the launch on the website, Piyao said, "Rumours violate individual rights; rumours create social panic; rumours cause fluctuations in the stock markets; rumours impact normal business operations; rumours blatantly attack revolutionary martyrs,"

As per the official data, in July 2018, the internet regulators have received 6.7 million reports of illegal and false information. Later, it became clear that most of those cases had come from Sina that owns Sina Weibo, Tencent which owns Wechat, Baidu, and Alibaba.

The Chinese law states that a provider of such rumours could face a charge of defamation, including a jail term up to seven years. As per the country's law, if such rumour based posts are visited by 5,000 internet users or online users share the same post more than 500 times then the offender would also face an imprisonment.

However, the good news is, to make the news atmosphere clean and healthy Piyao has integrated over 40 local rumour-refuting platforms. It also uses the artificial intelligence to identify rumours. The operation of this platform takes place under the supervision of 27 government departments, including the Central Party School, which trains rising officials as well as the National Development and Reform Commission.

While the Chinese media presents reports on popular rumours, which had widely circulated on social media, last year President Xi Jinping said that the country will build a "clean and clear" internet space.