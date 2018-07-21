Dr Eben Alexander, a neurosurgeon by profession has sensationally claimed that life after death is a reality. The doctor made these revelations in his book 'Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon's Journey Into the Heart of Consciousness'.

Recollecting his memories during a near-death experience (NDE) in 2008, following a brain infection, the doctor claimed that he saw a heavenly entity during his time in the coma. After a life-threating brain infection, Dr Alexander fell into the coma which lasted for one week and medical professionals strongly believed that he had very fewer chances of survival.

The neurosurgeon has even placed in a ventilator with life supporting device and during that time that he felt an ascent towards heaven. Dr Alexander revealed that he saw a bright light and heard pleasing musical notes during this eternal journey.

"It was a circular entity, emitting heavily music that I called the Spinning Melody. The light opened up like a rip. And I felt myself going through the rip, up into a valley of lush and fertile greenery, where waterfalls glowed into crystal pools," he wrote in his book.

Even Alexander who is now a strong believer of life after death revealed that his near-death experience was overwhelming.

"There were clouds, like marshmallow puffs of pink and white. Behind them, the sky was a rich blue-back, with trees, fields and animals and people. There was water, too, flowing in rivers or descending as rain. Mists rose from the pulsing surfaces of these waters and fish glided beneath them," added Alexander.

Even though websites like NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) are sharing several afterlife experiences regularly, medical experts believe that the utmost calmness people feel during NDE is due to the release of endorphin. Medical professionals also argue that when a person nears death, the brain uses a survival technique when the oxygen supply decreases drastically, and this is the main reason behind the hallucinations during NDE.