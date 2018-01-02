Netflix welcomed the New Year by dropping off a trailer for the upcoming dark romcom drama "The End of the F***ing World".

The drama starring Alex Lawther (popular for his role in "Black Mirror" episode "Shut up and Dance") and Jessica Barden (known for "Penny Dreadful") is adapted from an award-winning graphic novel by Charles S. Forsman.

The story revolves around an unusual love story between a 17-year-old boy James, who is a self-proclaimed psychopath and his foul-mouthed classmate Alyssa.

The trailer starts off showing James as a potential killer whose only goal is to kill someone to prove himself his dark side. He unwillingly finds a target in Alyssa and pretends to be in love with her.

Ironically the dark genre somewhat seems to turn into an unintended sweet romance between the duo. The drama looks dark, quirky, adventurous with a slight hint of sweetness.

For those people who are utterly tired of watching the typical romantic storyline, here's something fresh, exciting and completely different.

The End of the F***ing World comprises of eight episodes, was adapted by Charlie Covell, directed by Jonathan Entwistle and features a score by Graham Coxon.

The UK audience is already familiar with the series as it was first premiered on Channel4 and All4 in late October and has already garnered great reviews and feedback from viewers. The series was co-produced by Netflix and will mark the first time for the series to be made available in the United States and globally.

The End of the F****ing World" will be premiering on January 5 globally, according to Netflix's show page for the series.

Watch the trailer for 'The End of The F***ing World' below: