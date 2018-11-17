Netflix, along with A+E studios is producing an experimental WWII series based on the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp. It is written by Jeb Stuart, who wrote the original Die Hard and Fugitive film. The series will be a blend of live action and animation.

The story will see the regiment fighting across Europe, ending at Dachau, called "The Liberator." It will be based off a book by Alex Kershaw, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The book is the story of US Army officer Felix Sparks and his 157th Infantry Regiment of Oklahoma.

The regiment, a National Guard unit, is said to have been almost continuously engaged in a war for about 500 days, till they reached Dachau Concentration Camp—the first one of its kind built in Germany.

Starting at the invasion in Sicily in 1943, the 157th regiment fought their way through Italy and reached Dachau in April 1945. World War II ended in September 1945.

The Liberator will add to Netflix's fast-growing roster of animated content, notes the report. The series, while it actually comes from an outside provider (A+E Studios and Unique Features), Netflix is also reported to soon launch an in-house animation studio. The streaming giant wants to reportedly churn out a lot more animated content targeted at adults.

This series will have four parts and have a "hybrid animation process" called Trioscope to blend CGI and live-action performances. Trioscope technology was developed by Grzegorz Jonkajtys, who worked on Pan's Labyrinth and The Revenant along with L.C. Crowley of the School of Humans—an animation studio; Jonkajtys will direct all four episodes.

The Liberator was initially developed for History Channel, a corporate sibling of A+E Studios. It is the first project from the studio to land at Netflix.

Along with Stuart, Jonkajtys and Crowley, executive producers include Bob Shaye, Michael Lynne and Sarah Victor of Unique Features; Brandon Barr and Mark Apen of School of Humans; and Barry Jossen of A+E Studios. Author Kershaw is a co-producer.