Netflix has officially confirmed, not once but twice, that it has no plans at the moment to launch the video streaming app on Nintendo's phenomenal Switch console. Despite the pronouncement, the company said it is "still exploring the opportunity" with the Japanese video game company.

On Sunday, a user on Twitter asked Netflix's support page regarding the possible launch date of the streaming app on the Switch. The page's outright response stated that there are "currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch".

This triggered debate among Netflix and Switch fans, prompting the page to post another tweet clarifying the previous post. The new tweet says, "Correction: We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don't have definitive plans to share at this time. The incorrect original tweet has been removed."

Considering that statement, it is possible that the Netflix app will be added to the console in the future. Nintendo released the Switch in March 2017 with no video streaming apps out of the box. In November, Netflix rival Hulu launched its own app on the console, giving hopes to Netflix subscribers.

Netflix may seem interested to have their app on the Switch console, but Nintendo was outspoken of their purpose for the gaming hardware, stressing that it is designed to be a "world-class gaming device".

"We built the Nintendo Switch to be a world-class gaming device, meaning we want you first and foremost to play games on the system and have an incredibly fun experience," says Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America president.

Nevertheless, Nintendo was already in talks with companies to have their services loaded on the device, including Netflix and Amazon.

"We're talking to a range of companies about other services, companies like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon — things that will come in time. In our view, these are not differentiators. What differentiates us is the way you play with the Nintendo Switch and what you can play. And that will continue to be our focus into the future as we continue driving this platform."