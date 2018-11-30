Say it isn't so. In a move that came out of nowhere. Netflix has cancelled its hit Marvel TV show Daredevil.

The streaming giant has cancelled Marvel's Daredevil after three seasons, EW has confirmed.

"Marvel's Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix," the company said in a statement to EW. "We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We're thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show's writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we're grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

We believe that Disney's own streaming service is the reason, Netflix has been axing all of its Disney properties. We still don't know why such a drastic move was made, even though it is believed that Disney will be focusing more on family friendly fare and not the serious R-rated adult action that the Netflix Marvel universe is known for.

The show featured Charlie Cox as the superhero Daredevil. The show's success led to the expansion of the Marvel-Netflix TV universe with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, the Punisher and Iron Fist. Though Luke Cage and Iron Fist were both cancelled earlier this year. Now the only two shows remaining are Jessica Jones and the Punisher. The series also starred Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson.