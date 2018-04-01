Nepal has launched its first "accessible" trekking trail in Pokhara city for the disabled and the elderly.

The trail was inaugurated as a part of a three-day international conference on Accessible Tourism' held for the first time in the Himalayan nation from March 29 to March 31 in Pokhara, reports Xinhua news agency.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari inaugurated the 1.3-km section of the 14-km long hiking path in the ridge connecting Sarangkot to Naudanda areas, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said in a statement on Saturday.

"The trail offers a magnificent view of Mt. Annapurna, Fisthtail and Manaslu," it said.

The NTB said the trail would enhance the prospect of attracting a strong segment of disabled and elderly tourists' population to Nepal. The trail has proper signage and washrooms.

"The concerned authorities have pledged more support in the coming fiscal year that will begin in mid-July this year to lay down all the standards and facilities to establish the trail as 'probably the best' and 'leading trail' in Asia," the NTB said.

'Accessible tourism' is an emerging concept to ensure that tourist destinations, products and services are accessible to all people, irrespective of their physical limitations, disabilities or age.

(IANS)