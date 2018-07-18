Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit an exhibition in London to mark Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary on July 18, while the entire world is paying tribute to the former South African President.

The display will trace the journey of the eminent revolutionary from being an activist to the President of South Africa, the Express has reported.

The report stated that the exhibition has been divided into six separate themes, including character, leader, comrade, prisoner, negotiator, and statesman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with reportedly meet Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grand-daughter during the opening ceremony of an exhibition. This will be the first time when the exhibition will be displayed in the United Kingdom.

In 2008, the Duke of Sussex was spotted visiting Mandela's cell on Robben Island where the great leader spent 18 years of his life. He also paid a visit to the leader's widow, Graca Machel and visited the offices of the statesman in 2015.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the exhibition for their Southbank tour. They will also meet the people, who are closely associated with the display, including South Africa's High Commissioner to the UK, Thembi Tambo and Oliver Tambo, who worked closely with Mandela.

Last week, the newly-wed couple returned from their two-day trip to Ireland. It was their very first official overseas trip as a married couple.