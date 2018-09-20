Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder recently faced the criticism of all time when he was spotted smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol during a podcast interview with comedian Joe Rogan in early September. However, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has now taken a stand in favor of Musk and has revealed that Elon Musk has the right to obtain high unless until it does not violate the country's law.

Tyson compares Elon Musk with Thomas Edison

"Can they leave him alone? Let the man get high if he wants to get high," said Neil deGrasse Tyson during an interview with TMZ.

During the interview, Neil deGrasse Tyson called Musk one of the greatest innovators in US. At one point in time, he lauded Elon Musk stating that he is the best thing the US had since Thomas Alva Edison.

It should be noted that marijuana is legal in California, and it was from there that Elon Musk attended the podcast. However, critics strongly argued that the recent act from Elon Musk is an example of the extreme erratic behaviour a billionaire can do on screen.

After the incident, The New York Times reported that board members in Tesla are quite dissatisfied with Musk's use of recreational and prescription drugs. CNBC reported that Musk might have actually violated Tesla's business conduct policy by imbibing alcohol and marijuana during a podcast representing the firm.

Elon Musk talks about the parallel universe

During the podcast with Joe Regan, Elon Musk startlingly claimed that humans living on the earth could be trapped in a matrix-like pseudo-existence. Musk suggested that humans might be a part of a simulation, hinting the presence of a multiverse or a parallel universe.

"We are most likely in a simulation because we exist. I think most likely, this is just about probability. There are many, many simulations. You might as well call them the reality, or you could call them multiverse," said Musk.