In a shocking testimonial, written by a man named Bob in NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website, he claimed to have experienced an unearthly realm after he was declared clinically dead for six minutes during his childhood. This revelation has triggered debates among spiritualists and religious believers.

As per Bob, his mindblowing near-death experience happened during his childhood when he drowned under water. While battling the wave, young Bob inhaled a big breath of water which led him to drown to the depths of the swimming pool. After recovering Bob from the water, people resuscitated the young boy after six minutes.

During these six minutes, Bob felt an out of the body experience where he saw everything happening around.

"I was above the pool about five to six feet up. I remember saying aloud to myself 'I am all right'. I felt amazing, a feeling of total joy. There was no pain. I was looking down and could see people around somebody on the sidewalk beside the pool. I did not know who anyone was. It was I looking down but what I saw was not Bob. I did not even know Bob, but I was still me as I was before I drowned. I do not know how to explain this any other way. I believe that our bodies die but we do live on," wrote Bob in the NDERF website.

Bob also added that he felt intense pain while getting back into the body.

As Bob's testimonial went viral on social media platforms, spiritualists started arguing that life after death is a reality, and we humans do live on even after our bodies die forever.

However, modern medical science believes that there is nothing like soul, and they believe that human consciousness will die forever when we die. As per experts, the feeling of hallucinations during the near-death experience is actually the surviving technique adopted by the brain to combat the less oxygen supply.

The new testimonial was released just a few days after Dr Eben Alexander, a neurosurgeon claimed that the afterlife is a reality. In his book, 'Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon's Journey Into the Heart of Consciousness', Eben Alexander shares the near-death experience he faced following a life-threatening brain infection.