Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday that transboundary haze is "unlikely" to affect the nation in the next two weeks. This latest announcement comes after four Indonesian provinces declared disaster alerts for forest fires.

"The dry weather conditions are expected to gradually ease, and an increase of shower activities will help to subdue the hotspots in Sumatra and Kalimantan," NEA posted on its website.

According to the agency, a total of five hotspots were detected in Sumatra and 73 hotspots in Kalimantan between Feb 16 and Feb 20 based on satellite images.

However, NEA said that prevailing winds over the region are expected to blow from the northwest or northeast for this week and the coming week. "The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is currently assessed to be low," NEA said.

For further update, members of the public can visit the official website of NEA (http://www.nea.gov.sg).