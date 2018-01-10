Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday that the monsoon surge, which is affecting the South China Sea and its surrounding region, is expected to persist over the next few days.

NEA added that the country will experience windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. At times, the heavy rainfall can also include thunder.

During this period, the temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 28°C in Singapore.

Over the past few days, Singapore has been experiencing a cool and wet temperature with the heavy downpour that caused flash floods in parts of eastern Singapore on Monday. Channel NewsAsia reported that about half of the country's average monthly rainfall in January fell in just four hours.