Korea's web broadcast website Naver TV has released the list of the most popular videos and channels in 2017. The results were culled from data from January 1 to December 20, 2017.

The survival audition TV show "Produce 101 Season 2" topped the list of channel with the most number of video plays with 391.43 views followed by Wanna One's reality TV show "Wanna One Go" with 174.15 million views. Both feature Wanna One.

"Ask Us Anything" is third with 119.50 views followed by "The Return of Superman," 107.84 million; "Infinite Challenge," 85.57 million; "Show Me the Money 6," 86.12 million; "MLB Hot Clips," 84.01 million; "K-Pop Star 6," 83 million; "I Live Alone," 78.83 million; and "My Ugly Duckling," 75.97 million.

Based on the number of subscribers, the top 10 channels are: "Produce 101 Season 2" – 288,221 subscribers; "Wanna One Go" – 212,678; "Infinite Challenge" – 180,985; "Sister is Alive" – 145,750; "Degree of Love" – 141,007; "Ask Us Anything – 140,382; "Show Me the Money 6" – 138,268; "My Golden Life" – 131,236; "Live Up to Your Name" – 115,010; and "While You Were Sleeping" – 110,417.

Top 10 clips based on the number of video plays:

1. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Park Ji Hoon "Boy in Luv" – 33,099,811 views

2. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Samuel "Get Ugly" – 17,607,240 views

3. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Samuel "Show Time" – 12,877,337 views

4. Wanna One "M!Countdown" Debut Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Energetic" – 11,950,842 views

5. Wanna One "M!Countdown" Debut Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Burn it Up" – 11,942,135 views

6. Wanna One Debut Teaser #4: Lai Guan Lin – 11,796,013 views

7. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Get Ugly" – 11,761,486 views

8. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Knock" – 11,197,871 views

9. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Sorry Sorry" – 10,952,535 views

10. Wanna One Debut Teaser #11: Kang Daniel – 10,768,382 views

Top 10 clips based on the number of video likes:

1. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Knock" – 162,222 likes

2. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Park Ji Hoon "Oh Little Girl" – 154,734 likes

3. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Get Ugly" – 102,861 likes

4. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kim Jong Hyun (JR) "Never" – 102,622 likes

5. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Get Ugly" – 96,190 likes

6. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Hwang Min Hyun "Never" – 86,109 likes

7. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Park Woo Jin "Never" – 83,056 likes

8. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Dong Ho (Baekho) "Knock" – 81,708 likes

9. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Kang Daniel "Sorry Sorry" – 80,513 likes

10. "Produce 101 Season 2" Eye Contact Cam: Samuel "Show Time" – 76,466 likes

Top 10 most channels for each month in 2017:

January: "Goblin"

February: "High School Rapper"

March: "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon"

April: "Produce 101 Season 2"

May: "Father is Strange"

June: "Fight My Way"

July: "Wanna One Go"

August: "Show Me the Money 6"

September: "Age of Youth 2"

October: "Big Picture"

November: "Because This is My First Life"

December: "My Golden Life"