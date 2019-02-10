NASA, the United States space agency is planning to launch a human moon mission soon, and this time, they are aiming to make astronauts stay on the lunar surface. Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator confirmed this news, and he made it clear that the primary aim of this upcoming mission is not just collecting samples and returning to earth, but to make humans stay on earth's one and only natural satellite.

Bridenstine made these remarks on a recently written web post in Ozy.com.

"As a lifelong NASA supporter, I am thrilled to be talking once again about landing humans on the moon. But to some, saying we're returning to the moon implies we'll be doing the same as we did 50 years ago. I want to be clear — that is not our vision. We are going to the moon with innovative new technologies and systems to explore more locations across the surface than we ever thought possible. This time, when we go to the moon, we will stay," wrote Bridenstine.

The space agency's administrator also added that initial plans of this ambitious project will begin by next week. As per Bridenstine, NASA has already invited private partners to the space agency's headquarters to discuss lunar landers.

"More than two-thirds of Americans today were not even alive to witness the six successful Apollo moon landings, myself included. But unlike Apollo, this time we're going to the moon to stay, and from there we'll take the next giant leap in deep space exploration," added Bridenstine.

Bridenstine also revealed that this upcoming lunar mission will be the first step towards achieving the ultimate goal of Mars colonization.

As the United States is planning for a human lunar mission again, space powers like China, Russia and India may also think about similar plans, and it will surely heat up the space race in the coming decade.