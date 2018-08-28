Even though there are several things, which are invisible to the humans in naked eyes, in a recently published picture NASA has shown that there are millions of tiny invisible solid particles and liquid droplets in the atmosphere that humans will inhale unconsciously.

NASA satellites and ground sensors can track those aerosolized gunk such as salt wafting in from the sea, black carbon soot from wildfires and all sorts of dust that comes out from the industrial places but humans can not see these. In the published picture, the American space agency showed these tiny particles, including smoke, dust and other aerosols are swirling around the earth.

NASA created the new illustration by using data from satellites, which are orbiting earth such as the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) sensors on Aqua and Terra and ground-based sensors. The agency also stated "A version of a NASA model called the Goddard Earth Observing System Forward Processing (GEOS FP) offers a similarly expansive view of the mishmash of particles that dance and swirl through the atmosphere."

As per the space agency, some of these dust clouds are the result of weather events, such as the Hurricane Lane near Hawaii and typhoons Soulik and Cimaron off the coast of Japan. These natural events are responsible for the sea salts to get into the atmosphere, while in northwest Africa's Sahara Desert and Taklamakan Desert, located at the north-western side of China have formed similar kind of clouds of invisible particles.

The picture also showed that in Western North America and south-central Africa there are signs of smoke from wildfires. Such incidents are mostly done by humans, as it is a part of the annual agricultural cycles in Africa but sometimes carelessness also causes such uncontrollable wildfires in various places.

The newly published image also includes a smoke that appears in North America which has moved to the east side, over the Atlantic Ocean.

The pictures showed three major colours to address the particles. While the blue colour is used to identify the storms, black carbon particles and dust are shown in red and purple respectively.

NASA stated that this particular image was not shot by a single camera and is not even a collage of several other pictures that were captured directly by the satellites of the ground-based sensors. To clarify the creation of this stunning picture, NASA stated that though some careful mathematical calculation to accumulate all the data that they have collected from different sources, to figure out where the tiny invisible particles that were roaming around the earth, the experts have created this image.