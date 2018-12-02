NASA's Curiosity rover that has been conducting exploration on Mars has recently discovered a shiny object on the Red Planet's surface. Experts at the US space agency has named this shiny piece of rock 'Little Colonsay' and they believe that it could be a meteorite.

However, scientists will confirm this speculation only after Curiosity completes the chemical analysis of the rock. During the analysis, Curiosity will use its ChemCam instruments comprised of a laser, spectrograph and various other advanced instruments to understand more about the shiny rock.

Even though the shiny nature of the object suggests that it could be the remnants of a meteorite, NASA believes that sometimes looks could be deceiving.

"One of the samples that we try to get a better look at is 'Little Colonsay. The planning team thinks it might be a meteorite because it is so shiny. But looks can deceive, and the proof will only come from the chemistry," wrote NASA on a recent blog.

This is not the first time that NASA's Curiosity rover is discovering mysterious shiny objects on the Martian surface. In 2014, NASA discovered a shiny piece of rock which was later proved to be an iron meteorite. Later, in 2015, NASA discovered a similar object which turned out to be a nickel-iron meteorite.

