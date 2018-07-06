Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have revealed that a gigantic mass of cosmic radiation possibly travelling at the speed of light is heading towards the earth. The huge energy mass was apparently ejected by two suns located in the Eta Carinae system, about 7,500 light years away.

NASA scientists speculate that the radiation might contain energy which might be greater than one billion electron volts. Tearing down intergalactic winds, the mammoth radiation pulse is slowly but steadily approaching the earth and the impacts of the radiation once it hit our planet still remain unknown.

However, experts believe that cosmic radiations used to hit planets and most of the times, it will not trigger devastating impacts. It was NASA astronomer Kenji Hamaguchi who first suggested that the energy pulse might be travelling at the speed of light.

"We know the blast waves of exploded stars can accelerate cosmic rays to speeds comparable to that of light, an incredible energy boost. Similar processes must occur in other extreme environments. Our analysis indicates Eta Carinae is one of them," said Hamaguchi, Dailystar.co.uk reports.

Until the creation of the NuSTAR telescope in 2012, the origin of these mysterious radiations was unknown. Fiona Harrison, a NuSTAR telescope researcher revealed that it might be some areas in the Eta Carinae star system which resulted in these massive energy emissions.

"We've known for some time that the region around Eta Carinae is the source of energetic emission in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays," revealed Harrison.

However, conspiracy theorists are not that convinced about the scientific explanation provided by NASA regarding the mysterious energy pulses. These theorists argue that aliens have beamed these radiations from the Eta Carinae star system to proclaim their existence in the deep space. As per these conspiracy theorists, governments and NASA are well aware of extraterrestrial existence, and they are intentionally covering it up fearing public panic.

