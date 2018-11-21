A few months ago, Elon Musk, the South African billionaire who founded SpaceX, was spotted smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol during a podcast interview with comedian Joe Regan. The irresponsible act from Musk had then racked up negative criticisms from all corners and now, NASA has also ordered a safety review of SpaceX to ensure the security as the company is preparing to fly humans for the first time.

It should be noted that NASA has hired Elon Musk's SpaceX to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, and the space agency, with this safety review move, aims to leave no stone unturned.

As per reports, Elon Musk's usage of marijuana in an open platform has rankled someone at NASA's highest levels and it has prompted the space agency to take a close look at the company's work culture.

Even though Bob Jacobs, the NASA spokesman refused to reveal the exact reason that compelled them to conduct a safety review, he made it clear that the space agency "ensure the companies are meeting NASA's requirements for workplace safety, including the adherence to a drug-free environment."

Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator in an interview said that it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of every astronaut who boards a flight. Bridenstine also added that they have huge confidence on SpaceX.

"If I see something that's inappropriate, the key concern to me is what is the culture that led to that inappropriateness and is NASA involved in that. As an agency, we're not just leading ourselves, but our contractors, as well. We need to show the American public that when we put an astronaut on a rocket, they'll be safe," said Bridenstine, Spacealert reports.

Apart from SpaceX, NASA has also decided to conduct a safety review of Boeing, another company who is now closely working with the United States space agency.

Earlier, renowned Neil deGrasse Tyson had defended Elon Musk stating that Musk has all the rights to obtain high using marijuana and whiskey until it does not violate the country's law. Tyson had also called Musk one of the greatest innovators in the United States and added that the SpaceX founder is the best thing the United States had since Thomas Alva Edison.