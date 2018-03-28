It was in December 2017 that the Pentagon released details of its $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification program. The authorities also released a UFO clip which stunned the entire world. The video showed a UFO flying across the sky defying all current laws of physics.

Now, Mauricio Ruiz, a conspiracy theorist has claimed that NASA and Pentagon are planning to release two more clips featuring UFOs in the near future. Ruiz, on a video uploaded to YouTube, revealed that this video will be something very credible, and an authentic proof of alien life.

"NASA has volunteered two videos from its archives. They could be recent, or they could be three or four years old. I don't know. Obviously, we're going to see something clear, we're going to see something that is very credible, without being challenged on its credibility," said Ruiz in the video.

Many UFO buffs believe that 2018 will be the year of disclosure. According to these theorists, the government will open up about alien life in 2018, and will also reveal the reason why they have covered up their existence for so many years.These theorists believe that the video released by Pentagon last December was a curtain raiser to make people prepared to accept the existence of extra-terrestrial life.

Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the government has been hiding alien life existence since the 1947 Roswell UFO incident. Soon after the crash of an unidentified space vehicle, the military announced that they have found a flying saucer but on the next day, they retracted and revealed that it was a weather balloon.

Even though conspiracy theorists are convinced about aliens are often visiting the earth, there is no scientific proof to substantiate the theory. Some experts claim that the flying saucers and UFOs people have seen in the skies might be advanced space vehicles being developed by Russia or China, the way US Stealth aircraft misled people a few decades ago.