A video uploaded by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'ArtAlienTV - MARS ZOO' shows an image apparently captured by NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover and the bizarre photo reveals a bird-like flying object in the skies of Mars.

As the video went viral on online, skeptics brushed it aside saying the image could be something stuck on the lens. But the uploader refuted this angle and stated that photos captured some moments later do not show the object. He even suggested that aliens might be living secretly on Mars.

"What looks like a UFO on Mars in Gale Crater. It is probably quite small and close to the rover but it is hard to tell. It may be some windblown debris of some sort but seems to have symmetry and an almost insect-like appearance. Rocks don't fly. An open mind is required when viewing images from other planets. One day our very survival may depend on it," wrote the uploader in the video's description.

The narrator of the video even speculated that the UFO in the photo might be actually a bird. He made it clear that the image released by NASA may actually have been faked, and might be taken from a Hollywood movie set within the earth.

The video has already caused a stir online, and it has already received more than 5,000 views. Many viewers who watched the video strongly assure that alien life is present on Mars, and NASA is well aware of it.

"Where else in the universe would birds exist. Oh, wait... EARTH. Doesn't anybody think this is also proof that they are not on Mars? I mean how can trust NASA," commented Struggy 02, a YouTube user.

Another YouTuber Star Zone suggested that the object spotted in the image could be a small meteor that entered the Martian atmosphere.

"It could have been a little meteorite that hit the upper layer of the atmosphere. That would mean that they briefly light up brightly and leave a splash/static charge in the atmosphere, as this one but only for a very short period," commented Star Zone.