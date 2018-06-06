The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is apparently gearing up for a big announcement regarding the search for alien life on Mars. The space agency will be holding a press conference on Thursday, June 07 to announce something special they have discovered in the Red Planet.

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover has been conducting experiments in Mars for quite a long time and back in March 2018, it tallied its 2,000th Martian day that is 2,054 as per Earth days.

"The media and public are invited to ask questions during a live discussion at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 7, on new science results from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover. The results are embargoed by the journal Science until then," said NASA in a statement announcing the press conference.

Space boffins reveal that NASA's revelations in the press conference will be likely related to the findings made by Curiosity rover which has been drilling rocks to find possibilities of alien life on Mars.

Press conferences NASA had done in the past have revealed various interesting details including the evidence of water on the Red Planet and the existence of potentially habitable planets lurking in the solar system.

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that NASA has called for this press conference to open up about the existence of an underground civilization on Mars. As per these theorists, NASA will not call for a press conference on a whim and what they are going to reveal on Thursday may even change the entire course of humankind.

In December 2017, NASA has called for a similar press conference, and at that time too, conspiracy theorists speculated that the space agency is going to unveil something big about alien life. However, during the press conference, the space agency talked about the discovery of an eighth planet circling a distant star using data obtained by artificial intelligence.