NASA has released the close-up image of Jupiter captured by the space agency's Juno probe. The stunning image looks like a swirling oil painting, and it shows storms in Jupiter's dynamic North North Temperate Belt.

After capturing the raw images of Jupiter, NASA passed on these clicks to visual artist Sean Doran who processed these images into a vivid visual feast. Interestingly, these enhanced images feature a dolphin-like formation swimming around Jupiter's swirling clouds.

Sean Doran later shared these images to his Twitter handle with the caption 'A dolphin swims in Jupiter's sky'.

"Appearing in the scene are several bright-white 'pop-up' clouds as well as an anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval. A multitude of magnificent, swirling clouds in Jupiter's dynamic North North Temperate Belt are captured," said NASA in a statement.

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured these stunning images when it performed its 16th close flyby of Jupiter on October 29, 2018. While capturing the image, Juno spacecraft was almost 4,400 miles away from the planet's cloud formation.

Experts at NASA believe that these clouds in Jupiter are made up of ammonia-ice crystals or most probably a combination of water and ammonia ice.

This is not the first time that Juno spacecraft is capturing stunning images of Jupiter. On September 06, 2018, when Juno performed its 15th close flyby, it captured the images of giant storms and vast vortices that engulf the planet. While capturing these images, Juno spacecraft was 55,600 miles away from the planet's cloud tops.

In the meantime, another image captured by the Juno spacecraft has recently emerged as the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and UFO enthusiasts. One of the recently released image by NASA shows a seemingly green flying object hovering above the surface of Jupiter. As the image went viral on online spaces, conspiracy theorists strongly argued that it is a solid proof of alien life.