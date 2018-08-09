Leland Melvin, a NASA astronaut who spent more than 24 days in space as an engineer on board space shuttle Atlantis has now shared his experience of encountering an alien-like organic being during the mission. The astronaut made this mind-blowing revelation when he was quizzed by fans on Twitter in a live session.

During the live session, one Twitter user asked Melvin whether he had witnessed any aliens during his time in space. Melvin revealed that he was once literally spooked after seeing an alien-like organic being in the payload bay of the space shuttle Atlantis. Melvin also added that NASA's fellow spaceman Randy Bresnik was also present with him during the strange event.

As per Leland Melvin, the strange alien-like being he spotted was ''translucent and curved''.

"I have not seen a UFO in space or on the ground but thought I saw something organic/alien-like floating out of the payload bay, translucent, curved, organic looking," said Melvin.

After witnessing the eerie sighting, Leland Melvin soon informed it to NASA. However, the space agency dismissed Leland's claim and made it clear that it was just a piece of ice breaking away from the vessel which created the dilemma in the mind of the astronaut.

This is not the first time that prominent astronauts are sharing out of the world alien encounters while being on space. Jim McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut has previously revealed that he witnessed a white cylindrical shaped object during a space trip.

A few years back, Dr Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on space had alleged that the government is covering up various facts about alien life. The former astronaut also asked then US president Barack Obama to take effective steps to release secret alien files for the betterment of the nation.