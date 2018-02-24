Italian Serie A football league leaders Napoli have reinforced their defence with the signing of Croatian international Hrvoje Milic, a former Fiorentina right-back who has been without a team since last month.

"SSC Napoli is pleased to announce the signing of Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic," the club stated on their website on Friday.

Milic, 28, passed a medical on Tuesday and is expected to fill in for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam, reports Efe.

Though the winter transfer window ended January 31, the Croatian defender was available to Napoli under a rule that allows players without a club to sign new contracts until the end of February.

Milic has been capped six times by Croatia and has experience in the Croatian, Swedish, Russian and Greek leagues as well as in Serie A.

(IANS)