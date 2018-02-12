North Korean state media on Monday said its high-level delegation's trip to South Korea was "meaningful" and it improved stalled inter-Korean relations.

The North's delegation led by its ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam returned home late Sunday after a three-day visit to the South for the ongoing PyeongChang Winter Olympics, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, delivered her brother's letter to President Moon Jae-in, which includes an invitation to Pyongyang at an early date.

"The latest trip by the high-level delegation served as an important occasion in improving relations between North and South Korea, and setting up an environment for peace on the Korean Peninsula," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea, said in a report.

The two Koreas have engaged in a flurry of sports diplomacy since Kim Jong-un extended a rare olive branch to Seoul in his New Year's Day message, vowing to send a delegation to the Games.

Kim Jong-un's invitation to Moon raises prospects for the first inter-Korean summit in more than 10 years. The two Koreas held summits in 2000 and 2007.

The newspaper said that a jet carrying the North's delegation, called Chammae-2, arrived at an airport in Pyongyang around 10.40. p.m., on Sunday.

Seoul's unification ministry said the government will work to make the recent improvement in inter-Korean relations lead to dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

