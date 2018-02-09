North Korea on Thursday celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of its armed forces, the Korean People's Army.

A military parade started at the Kim Il-Sung Square in central Pyongyang, but state television did not broadcast it live, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leader Kim Jong-un was expected to be present at the parade, the second within 10 months after a grand parade on April 25, 2017, and broadcast live in front of the world.

It is not known yet whether the country's latest model of ballistic missile, Hwasong-15, was on display this time.

The Hwasong-15, which Pyongyang claimed was an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the US mainland, was tested last November.

All the roads leading to central Pyongyang have been sealed off since Wednesday afternoon.

The parade was held one day ahead of the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

This is also the first time North Korea celebrated its army day on February 8 instead of April 25, to highlight the fact that Kim Il-Sung, the country's founder, developed the Korean People's Revolutionary Army into regular revolutionary armed forces on February 8, 1948.

