A new video uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10' has claimed that weird rumbles and booms were heard all across the United States. Major booms were felt in Cleveland, Ohio, and the conspiracy theory channel even shared a CCTV recording of this mysterious incident. The video soon went viral, and it has since attracted more than 420,000 views.

Homeowners in Ohio revealed that they felt noises coming from below their floors, but at that time, no earthquakes or tremors were reported.

As the mystery surrounding the incident deepens, conspiracy theorists have come forward claiming that the government is running a secret program underground. A section of them suggested that the elites are secretly preparing for World War III, as tensions between the US and Russia have elevated recently over the Syrian crisis.

Some people have even compared these weird incidents to the story of the film 'War of the Worlds'. According to people who put forward this bizarre theory, aliens are living underground, and they are now preparing for a war with humans.

"Very weird the sound blast nucleo could be natural, but definitely not often. Who knows could be some secret government testing or even an opening of freaking portal men... .and I quote: Realty is even stranger than science fiction," commented Juan Villareal, a YouTube user.

This is not the first time that conspiracy theorists are blaming the government for conducting secret operations underground. Recently, conspiracy theorists have alleged that a giant bunker is being developed in Denver airport to protect elites during the time of a nuclear apocalypse. They also claimed that a secret underground rail line is connecting the White House with this underground bunker.

According to these theorists, the giant underground bunker in Denver airport is loaded with all amenities including a high-tech city.