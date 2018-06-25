Interested people from all over the world are waiting for June 27, 2018, to witness the second blood moon of the year. Even though conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the blood moon is connected to the apocalypse, experts believe that this space phenomenon is completely normal, and there is no need to worry about an imminent doomsday.

The reason behind Moon's blood red colour

Even though the moon will look red during the upcoming eclipse, in reality, the colour doesn't change. The moon will appear red only on earth, but in the space, it will be seen in grey colour as always. A phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering, which is responsible for the moon's red appearance from earth.

As the moon dips into the Earth's shadow during the eclipse, some light particles from the sun will still manage to reach the lunar surface. The sun's rays will bend scatter through the Earth's atmosphere which will later filter out the violet and green bands of the spectrum. This effect, which turns the sunset into orange and sky into blue, will make the moon appear red and this is often misunderstood as the blood moon.

Christian prophecies have something more to say

Many extreme Christian believers strongly believe that the appearance of the blood moon in the skies is an indication that apocalypse is imminent on the planet.

Popular Christian conspiracy theorist Paul Begley recently revealed that the world is going through the end times.

"The Devils' back has got to be breaking. It's the birthing of the end times. We are living in the final days. It's all about the super blue blood moon, it is a prophetic sign of the end times," said Paul Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

In the meantime, David Meade, a strong proponent of the Nibiru conspiracy theory revealed that these space phenomena are an indication that the killer space body 'Planet X' is approaching the earth. The conspiracy theorist had several times stated that the earth is now going through a seven-year tribulation period which will be featured by an increased rise in natural disasters including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and giant tsunamis. As per Meade, after the tribulation period, the planet will witness thousand years of extreme peace, and finally, the earth will end forever.