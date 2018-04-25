The widespread of African dust possibly from Morocco and Algeria is apparently causing apocalyptic fears among conspiracy theorists all around the world.

Recently, many reports surfaced online claiming that the African dust carried in a storm across the Mediterranean has dipped countries like Slovakia, Spain and Siberia (Russia) in mud, and in the affected areas, the sky went orange and sometimes black for a few hours.

Unlike normal sand, the main property of this dust its magnetism. If a magnet is brought close to these dust particles, it will rise up, as if it is loaded with iron. Many experts believe that the dust particles in Sahara has a rich amount of iron in it, and it may be behind this weird phenomenon.

As the images of African dust gulping various cities went viral, many netizens suggested that this eerie phenomenon could be the indication of Nibiru's arrival. According to these theorists, Nibiru, the planet which is lurking at the edge of our solar system has already started pulling its strings, and as a result, the earth is shifting its axis.

Most of these theorists strongly argue that these weird happenings are the indication of the possible rapture which may happen soon.

Recently, Nibiru researcher David Meade has claimed that the actual trigger of the apocalypse will begin between May and December 2018. Meade argues that he has analyzed various biblical prophecies before making this conclusion. He revealed that the killer planet Nibiru will appear in the skies this year, and the world will go through a seven-year tribulation period where we will witness dreaded natural disasters causing massive destruction everywhere.

Christian author Joel Rosenberg has also revealed that the end of the world is nigh, and he even claimed that the rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin is a strong indication that the rapture is going to happen. Calling Putin, the Gog of the land of Magog, the enemy of God who will wage war during the end of the world, Rosenberg made it clear that the inevitable apocalypse is on its way.