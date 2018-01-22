A strange phenomenon took place in Japan on Thursday, January 18. A colorful haze of smoke appeared above the Kyushu island in Japan. The visuals of this rare sighting soon went viral on social media platforms and people started spreading the news of an alien invasion.

As the images of the smoke haze went viral, conspiracy theorists put forward another theory stating that these smoke layers are actually chemtrails. According to conspiracy theorists, chemtrails are intentionally sprayed across the skies by governments to hide space objects like Nibiru.

Even though conspiracy theorists consider this sighting a solid proof of alien life, the reality is something different. The smoke haze appeared in the sky as a result of the Epsilon-3 Rocket launch from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 06.00 AM.

Earlier, Japanese space authorities decided to conduct the launch in the early hours of Thursday, but the launch was delayed due to poor weather. According to experts, the unusual occurrence took place due to the moisture in the air.

This is not the first time that smoke haze created by rocket launch is creating confusions in the minds of alien buffs.

Previously pictures of a Space X rocket launch went viral on the Internet, and many people initially believed that it was an alien UFO. In the midst of widespread rumors regarding the sighting, Space X founder Elon Musk took his Twitter handle and sarcastically posted that it is an alien UFO from North Korea.

A similar incident happened in Russia a month ago when people vigorously shared photographs and videos of a giant fireball in the sky. Later, it was revealed that the smoke and light in the sky was from a rocket launch from Plesetsk Cosmodrome.