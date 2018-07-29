A video uploaded by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'mavi777' which shows a bizarre UFO in a German TV station program is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The YouTube channel reveals that the bizarre incident happened more than a month back.

The video shows multiple UFOs in the backdrop of a television studio, and at times, the spooky object in the skies emanates light. The object seems to appear and disappear rhythmically which indicates that it is not a meteor.

The video of the sighting soon went viral on online spaces, and many conspiracy theorists started arguing that this incident caught on camera is an authentic proof of extraterrestrial existence. These theorists also blamed the government for remaining tight-lipped even after videos of such incidents went viral on online spaces. As per conspiracy theorists, governments are aware of these alien visitors, but the authorities are covering up the facts fearing public panic.

A few days back, another mysterious UFO incident was captured on tape during a weather program named Skywatch7. The video of the creepy sighting was released by WKBW-TV, an ABC affiliated television station, and it shows a blinking UFO appearing in the skies during the live show.

The newscaster of the show was also seen pointing her fingers at the object. After the sighting, the newscaster suggested that the object spotted in the skies could be a drone. However, conspiracy theorists rubbished the drone theory and made it clear that a human-made drone could not travel at such amazing speed across the skies.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists argued that the increasing number of sky anomalies is the indication of Nibiru's approach towards Planet earth. As per these theorists, killer planet, Nibiru is now in its collision course, and once it hits the earth, devastating events will be triggered in all nooks of the globe.