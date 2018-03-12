To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a private research company studying UFOs, has unveiled come up with a new video featuring an unidentified flying object captured by a camera aboard a US Navy F/A 18 jet. According to the Stars Academy, the video was captured at an altitude of 7,500 meters, and the Navy pilot was literally wowed to witness such a weird aircraft flying above the ocean at blazing speed.

Is that a UFO from outer space?

The two-minute clip features an oval-shaped flying disc flying above the ocean at a very high speed. Initially, the camera and sensor of the Navy jet failed to capture the visuals of the object, but later, the tracking became successful. The object spotted in the video apparently do not have any tails or wings which indicates that it is not a known aircraft on the earth.

Many UFO buffs believe that this aircraft might be either an advanced flying disc developed by Russia or it may be a real alien craft came from outer space.

The need for an investigation to unravel the mystery

In 2017, following an investigative report by the New York Times, the Pentagon has admitted that they have conducted Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) from 2007 to 2011. The authority also released three videos reportedly shot in 2004 which featured a flying object hurtling across the skies defying all laws of physics.

As the new video has also gone viral, Christopher Mellon, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations and an advisor to the 'To the Stars Academy for Arts and Science' has blamed Pentagon for not investigating UFO encounters.

According to Mellon, these flying objects might be the indication that Russia or China has been technologically leap-frogged by China or Russia. The former secretary of defense also added that the flying object might be an evidence of alien life.

"Is it possible that America has been technologically leap-frogged by Russia or China? Or, as many people wondered after the videos were first published by the New York Times in December, might they be evidence of some alien civilization? Unfortunately, we have no idea, because we aren't even seeking answers," wrote Christopher Mellon in Washington Post.

Christopher Mellon also urged authorities to take a deep look into this issue as it is a matter of national security. [See Video]